How HGTV's Chelsea And Cole DeBoer Keep Their Relationship Strong

Talk about a meet-cute: HGTV stars Cole DeBoer and Chelsea DeBoer's meeting at a gas station in 2014 was just the beginning of their romance. That run-in eventually led to a proposal and the two of them growing their family. In a 2024 interview, they divulged the secret to keeping their relationship strong — and it's all about looking back.

"I honestly think the secret sauce for us is making time to reflect on that," Chelsea told TV Insider about their almost 10-year relationship. "There are multiple times we're in the car, or we're on a date night. I try to take in that moment and think about where we are and how far we've come. Being grateful is such an important piece to being successful."

Cole reiterated that reflection is important, adding, "We appreciate how amazing things have been for us." Amazing is right — both personally and professionally. In fact, the DeBoers landed their dream jobs renovating houses for HGTV thanks to a social media message.