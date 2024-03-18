Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Famous Feuds

Despite his reputation as an easygoing and likable actor, Robert Downey Jr. has had his share of Hollywood feuds, one of which is his well-known dislike for Hugh Grant. According to Daily Mail, Downey Jr. publicly struck first, calling Grant a "boring, flash-in-the-pan a**hole Brit." This came after they worked together on the set of the 1995 movie "Restoration."

Then, on January 10, 2018, Grant gave his side of the story in an interview with People. "[Downey Jr.] hated me. He took one look at me and wanted to kill me," The Gentleman star said of their first encounter. Grant added that he didn't know why Downey Jr. disliked him.

However, this feud has a happy ending, as Downey Jr. responded two days after the interview. "A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "Let's break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018." Using the same hashtag on X, Grant accepted the offer. Unfortunately, Downey Jr. has had some not-so-happy feuds.