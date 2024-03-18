Robert Downey Jr.'s Most Famous Feuds
Despite his reputation as an easygoing and likable actor, Robert Downey Jr. has had his share of Hollywood feuds, one of which is his well-known dislike for Hugh Grant. According to Daily Mail, Downey Jr. publicly struck first, calling Grant a "boring, flash-in-the-pan a**hole Brit." This came after they worked together on the set of the 1995 movie "Restoration."
Then, on January 10, 2018, Grant gave his side of the story in an interview with People. "[Downey Jr.] hated me. He took one look at me and wanted to kill me," The Gentleman star said of their first encounter. Grant added that he didn't know why Downey Jr. disliked him.
However, this feud has a happy ending, as Downey Jr. responded two days after the interview. "A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "Let's break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018." Using the same hashtag on X, Grant accepted the offer. Unfortunately, Downey Jr. has had some not-so-happy feuds.
Jimmy Kimmel has pushed Downey Jr.'s buttons on multiple occasions
Although there isn't exactly a publicly known feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Robert Downey Jr., the comedian has taken eyebrow-raising shots at the actor — some of which seem pretty personal. One instance came in June 2020, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. When Kimmel asked Downey Jr. what he was wearing, the actor responded that he didn't know and asked the host what he was wearing.
Kimmel's answer was rather odd: "Later on, we'll look, and you'll go through my pants, and we'll see what I'm wearing." Downey Jr.'s body language showed he was deeply uncomfortable and surprised by Kimmel's response. "What is this about you and I in your pants? Were you coming on to me? I just got here," he retorted, failing to mask his discomfort.
Downey once again became the butt of Kimmel's joke during the March 2024 Oscars, which gave the actor his first Academy Award. "And congratulations to Cillian's costar, Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of [his] long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points," he added, gesturing to his nose. This silently referenced the drug use that played a role in Robert Downey Jr. serving jail time in the '90s. Netizens have repeatedly slammed him for joking about drug addiction. However, Downey Jr. hasn't publicly addressed the issues.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Terrence Howard called out Robert Downey Jr. for betraying him
Terrence Howard's feud with Robert Downey Jr. dates back to the 2008 "Iron Man" movie. Howard played the War Machine alongside Robert Downey Jr., but despite their on-screen compatibility, Howard's role was recast in Iron Man 2. In an interview on Sway's Universe in March 2013, Howard initially claimed he was recast due to contractual disagreements.
However, eight months later, during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," he accused Downey Jr. of having a hand in his recast. Howard referred to him as "the person that I helped become Iron Man" and alleged that Downey Jr. pushed him out of the franchise. Conversely, Downey Jr. denied any involvement in the studio's decision while on MTV News. More recently, both actors seem to have mended fences as Howard posted a picture with Downey Jr. on Instagram, captioned, "Nice to see my old friend again... #lifestooshort #allgood."