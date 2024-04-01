Eric Trump's Height Is What Initially Drew Wife Lara To Him
Not everyone is on board with the short king dating phenomenon. When Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump met in 2008, his height was part of what caught her attention. Lara told the story during an interview on the "She Rises Studios Podcast," noting she was unaware of Eric Trump's family connections at the time.
"When I first met Eric, I did not know who his dad was," Lara said on the podcast. "I didn't know his last name initially. I just knew I met some really tall guy out." She mentioned learning his first name and that the two of them "had a moment" that signified their encounter could lead to something more. "And I was like, 'Oh, this could work because he's taller than I am in heels, so — I'm in the heels, not him."
It's unsurprising that Eric is taller than Lara even when she's in high heels since she's 5 feet 11 inches tall and he's a towering 6 feet 5 inches. In 2013, he confirmed that fact in a reply on X, formerly known as Twitter. Of course, Eric may be tall, but his younger brother Barron Trump is even taller. Clocking in at about 6 feet 7 inches, sports fans are begging Barron to play professional basketball. It seems tallness runs in the Trump family.
Lara once said their heights were a benefit
Lara Trump and Eric Trump were interviewed by "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt in 2016 and they discussed their first encounter. It happened in New York, and Lara referenced their heights again when she said, "Actually, we were both out one night with friends, and being probably the two tallest people in the room was really helpful. I think we spotted each other across the room."
After they noticed each other, Lara said she felt an instant attraction. "I was immediately intrigued and hopefully Eric felt the same way," she said. Their first date happened approximately three months later. Two days after the fifth anniversary of their first date, Eric proposed.
Although Eric didn't mention Lara's height as being a feature that captured his attention when they met, he told Earhardt that one thing certainly attracted him to Lara. "First of all, I loved the Southern charm. I don't know, there was just something, there was something great — " Lara, a North Carolina native, cut him off and said, "There's something about Carolina girls!"
Eric and Lara Trump got married in 2014
In 2014, Eric Trump and Lara Trump tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Mar-a-Lago. They told "Fox & Friends" how their dog, Charlie, got to be a part of the big day as ringbearer. As lovely as the day was, Lara actually had two broken wrists from horseback riding three weeks prior to the big day. That didn't put a damper on the festivities. She allowed herself to be upset about it for a few hours when she got injured. "And then I said you know what?" Lara told Ainsley Earhardt. "I still get to marry the love of my life, I still get to marry my best friend. The show will go on, and we had a great wedding."
In photos from the ceremony shared with People, it didn't look like Lara had casts on her wrists. However, for the reception, she put them on but hid them under fingerless gloves. "I had to get creative with a way to make casts look bridal," Lara told the outlet. "Fortunately, my wedding planner and my designer came up with some fabulously bedazzled gloves to try and blend these casts."
The wedding photos also showed off that height difference that compelled Lara — although both of them almost looked short next to their large, pink-and-white layered wedding cake.