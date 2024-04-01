Eric Trump's Height Is What Initially Drew Wife Lara To Him

Not everyone is on board with the short king dating phenomenon. When Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump met in 2008, his height was part of what caught her attention. Lara told the story during an interview on the "She Rises Studios Podcast," noting she was unaware of Eric Trump's family connections at the time.

"When I first met Eric, I did not know who his dad was," Lara said on the podcast. "I didn't know his last name initially. I just knew I met some really tall guy out." She mentioned learning his first name and that the two of them "had a moment" that signified their encounter could lead to something more. "And I was like, 'Oh, this could work because he's taller than I am in heels, so — I'm in the heels, not him."

It's unsurprising that Eric is taller than Lara even when she's in high heels since she's 5 feet 11 inches tall and he's a towering 6 feet 5 inches. In 2013, he confirmed that fact in a reply on X, formerly known as Twitter. Of course, Eric may be tall, but his younger brother Barron Trump is even taller. Clocking in at about 6 feet 7 inches, sports fans are begging Barron to play professional basketball. It seems tallness runs in the Trump family.