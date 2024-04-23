Best Foundation: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's face it: we all want the perfect go-to makeup look, and you simply can't achieve that without the ideal base. Foundation is, well, the foundation of any great makeup routine, so having the best one in your makeup collection is vital.

Unfortunately, foundation is also one of the most difficult makeup products to get right. Many traits make an otherwise great foundation a no-go. Some products dry out your skin, look cakey or heavy, or don't even out your complexion well. Plus, there's nothing worse than a bad color match, and who among us hasn't faced that before? Luckily, The 2024 List Beauty Awards have arrived, and I tested ten of the most popular foundations out there to find the best ones. Boy, were there some serious winners.

When it came to testing foundations, there were a few important things to consider. We aimed to find products at different price points with different finishes to help with different skin concerns. So, we tested each product all day for multiple days to ensure that our winning lineup stayed put, looked great in different lighting, and didn't dry out from morning to night. No matter what your skin type is or what your top concerns are when shopping for a new foundation, one (or two!) of these five products will surely give your skin a glow-up. We are proud to present our List Beauty Awards for Best Foundation — get ready to revamp your makeup routine.