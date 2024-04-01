Alicia Keys' Husband, Swizz Beatz, Used To Have Major Money Problems

Alicia Keys' husband, record producer Swizz Beatz, may be one of the most notable names in music production, but even he has experienced money woes. One of his most recent financial battles came in August 2022 when he and producer Timbaland sued video platform Triller for failing to pay them $28 million after purchasing their Verzuz platform. They settled the lawsuit in September 2022, only to launch another lawsuit against the company in March 2024 over unpaid legal fees. Thanks to Beatz's past issues, he has learned to navigate soured agreements such as this.

Beatz enrolled in Harvard Business School in 2014 to combat mistakes he'd encountered since becoming wealthy. As he admitted to AfroTech in November 2023, "I was facing all type[s] of challenges in the business world because of the lack of information that I had on the educational side." Though he may have taken steps to gain knowledge to better his career, Beatz made several costly money mistakes, which saw him having to cough up hefty payments.