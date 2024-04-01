Alicia Keys' Husband, Swizz Beatz, Used To Have Major Money Problems
Alicia Keys' husband, record producer Swizz Beatz, may be one of the most notable names in music production, but even he has experienced money woes. One of his most recent financial battles came in August 2022 when he and producer Timbaland sued video platform Triller for failing to pay them $28 million after purchasing their Verzuz platform. They settled the lawsuit in September 2022, only to launch another lawsuit against the company in March 2024 over unpaid legal fees. Thanks to Beatz's past issues, he has learned to navigate soured agreements such as this.
Beatz enrolled in Harvard Business School in 2014 to combat mistakes he'd encountered since becoming wealthy. As he admitted to AfroTech in November 2023, "I was facing all type[s] of challenges in the business world because of the lack of information that I had on the educational side." Though he may have taken steps to gain knowledge to better his career, Beatz made several costly money mistakes, which saw him having to cough up hefty payments.
Beatz was ordered to pay millions to the IRS
In 2012, Swizz Beatz was hit with a massive IRS bill for failing to pay his 2010 tax bill. TMZ reported that the Grammy Award-winning producer owed $98,246.18. The balance didn't stop there. It was reported that the IRS also filed multiple liens against Beatz and his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere, across multiple states, which totaled $2.6 million. Their divorce was finalized in 2010, the same year he got engaged to singer Alicia Keys. It doesn't appear that the "Diary" star was liable for the debt accumulated before she wed Beatz in July 2010.
Beatz was able to work out the matter before it escalated further. In November 2012, the businessman provided up-to-date documents to TMZ. The paperwork proved that he had paid his bill in full. While this matter was behind him, it would not be the last time Beatz faced problems with the government.
Years later, Beatz found himself in a similar situation
When 2016 rolled around, Swizz Beatz once again found himself in hot water with the IRS for being behind on his taxes. Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, was forced to cough up a total of $655,785.86. This included fees of $283,561.46 for 2015, $88,662.94 for 2014, and $283,561.46 for 2009, the Daily Mail confirmed. As with his previous case, Beatz was able to pay the amount off in full, seemingly without further incident.
As of 2024, Beatz's net worth stands at $150 million. He continues to be a highly sought-after songmaker in the entertainment industry, having helped executives produce Busta Rhyme's latest project, "BLOCKBUSTA," which was released in November 2023. In February 2024, Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys debuted their "Giants: Art From the Dean Collection" exhibit inside the Brooklyn Museum. The presentation features pieces from their high-end collection of artwork. Thankfully, it appears that his financial worries have subsided.