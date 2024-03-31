Kate Middleton Wasn't The Only One Missing From The Royal Family's Easter Service

Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the royal family's annual Easter service, which took place on March 31, 2024, and she was not the only one. Her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, opted out of this year's event as well. Their absence comes as no surprise, considering the health challenges that Catherine, Princess of Wales is currently facing.

The Duchess of Cambridge finally provided answers regarding her status when she announced that she was being treated for cancer in a March 22, 2024 video. This update, shared on Middleton and William's official Twitter account, arrived a month after the palace revealed that King Charles had also been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer following a prostate procedure. However, he was present at the service alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and several other family members, including Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, at St. George's Chapel, while his daughter-in-law and son seemed to have a much quieter Easter.