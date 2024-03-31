Kate Middleton Wasn't The Only One Missing From The Royal Family's Easter Service
Kate Middleton was noticeably absent from the royal family's annual Easter service, which took place on March 31, 2024, and she was not the only one. Her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, opted out of this year's event as well. Their absence comes as no surprise, considering the health challenges that Catherine, Princess of Wales is currently facing.
The Duchess of Cambridge finally provided answers regarding her status when she announced that she was being treated for cancer in a March 22, 2024 video. This update, shared on Middleton and William's official Twitter account, arrived a month after the palace revealed that King Charles had also been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer following a prostate procedure. However, he was present at the service alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, and several other family members, including Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, at St. George's Chapel, while his daughter-in-law and son seemed to have a much quieter Easter.
Middleton, Prince William, and the children spent the day privately at home
Prince William apparently chose to spend the day with his own family instead of congregating during the highly publicized holiday outing. It has been reported that William and Kate Middleton remained at Amner Hall on the Sandringham Estate. Their youngsters are on Easter break from Lambrook School, and they are also spending time at home. In her cancer announcement, Middleton requested patience and privacy as she navigated her chemotherapy treatments. Still, shortly before she revealed her illness, some insiders predicted that Middleton was planning her return to the spotlight.
An alleged friend of the family reported to The Daily Beast that Middleton would be making her full return to the public during Resurrection Sunday, claiming in a March 19, 2024 report, "She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment." Sadly, that did not occur, though hopefully Middleton is doing okay considering the circumstances.