The Obamas' Lake Como Weekend With George Clooney Didn't Quite Go As Planned

George Clooney and his wife Amal are used to hanging out with some pretty famous people. As a Hollywood icon, Clooney has made friends with his colleagues, and counts the likes of Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Robert DeNiro, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts among his friends — all of whom have stayed with him at his famous summer house on Lake Como in Italy.

In addition to the entertainment crowd, Villa Oleandra, the name of Clooney's hideaway in the Italian town of Laglio, has hosted other famous faces, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Clooney has also hosted the American version of royalty, aka the former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama.

In June 2019, the Obamas and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, made it on to the guest list when the couple were scheduled to attend a fundraiser for the Clooney Foundation for Justice in Italy. Clooney invited them to stay at his villa, and was ready and waiting for the Obamas. Just before their entourage arrived, though, the "Up in the Air" star made a discovery that set the staff into a last-minute scramble. It seems that when it comes to swimming pools, even the Clooneys aren't immune to plumbing issues.