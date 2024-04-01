Nikki Haley's Daughter Rena Played A Bigger Part In Presidential Debates Than We Realized

Prior to Nikki Haley backing out of the 2024 presidential race — with one last swipe at Donald Trump — her daughter, Rena Haley (who goes by her married name, Rena Haley Jackson), played a more significant role in her debate performances than you may have realized. Speaking to Fox News, in November 2023, Rena shared the sweet way she stepped up for the former presidential hopeful, taking on the duty previously held by her father, Michael Haley, of ensuring she was always in Nikki's eye-line to give her some reassurance while her mother was speaking onstage.

Appearing alongside her brother, Nalin Haley, Rena explained, "My dad was always that person for my mum during her debates so she could always just pinpoint and just know that she's okay, she's got that good energy. And so, that's kind of the role that I took on with my dad being gone." Rena was referring to Michael being deployed to Africa for a year with the South Carolina Army National Guard, with his stint beginning in June 2023. Fortunately, Rena genuinely likes to make a lot of eye contact with her mom while she's onstage and will often give her a smile or a thumbs up too.

The following month, Nikki confirmed, via an interview clip posted on Instagram, just how much she appreciated her children rallying around her following Michael's departure. "I'm so grateful to Rena and Nalin for stepping up to the plate while Michael is deployed. I am surrounded by blessings!" the former South Carolina Governor captioned it.