Lara Trump Has Made Her Feelings About Nikki Haley Crystal Clear

Just like her father-in-law, Donald Trump, Lara Trump hasn't exactly shown herself to be a shrinking wallflower. And one of the ways she's letting the world know exactly what she thinks about Nikki Haley.

As political watchers will likely already know, Lara is a Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair, and, up until March 6, Haley was a Republican presidential candidate who was willing to run against Donald in his bid to become President of the United States for a second time. Haley announced her decision to officially end her campaign during an appearance in her home state of South Carolina though, stating, "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets."

One person we're guessing was probably pretty happy to hear that news? Lara Trump. Let's just say that she hasn't had the nicest things to say about Haley — and she hasn't been afraid to make those feelings all too clear to anyone who will listen.