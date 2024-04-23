Best Eyeliner: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Very few moments in life have you holding your breath like applying eyeliner. One wrong flick, and you're bound to reach for the micellar water and start all over. Arguably no other makeup step carries that kind of pressure, so it's important to pick the eyeliner you can count on to do right by you the first time. Too often those eyeliner mishaps aren't even user error; the wrong eyeliner can smudge, drag or splotch its way to makeup disaster.

That's why for many, the search for the best eyeliner is deeply personal and can be a lifelong quest. Whether you're aiming for sultry siren eyes, doe eyes, or an old school thick wing, you deserve an eyeliner that doesn't disappoint. Speaking from the perspective of an aging millennial, eyeliner can be a challenge with crow's feet and hooded and oily eyelids. As such, the right eyeliner has to be committed to me like I am to it.

I tried out 10 top-rated eyeliners in hopes to find a product with seamless application and staying power. Five liners remained in my beauty bag, with one becoming a bonfire holy grail in my makeup routine.