King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Reportedly Hasn't Eased Tensions With Princess Eugenie & Her Sister

The number of working royal family members may be dwindling as of late, but that doesn't mean that King Charles III is ready to pull anyone else into the fold. Charles and Kate Middleton are both in the midst of cancer treatments, leaving no one but Prince William and Queen Camilla to act as the faces of the monarchy. Author of "Charles: The Heart of a King," Catherine Mayer, explained to People, "This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time." So, why not give some other family members a role, like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, for example? Well, from the sound of it, they are asking the same question, and they aren't too happy that they haven't gotten a call from the king.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are the daughters of Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. While their dad, Andrew, is incredibly close to the crown by blood, Charles drew a hard line on his royal family role in the wake of the sexual assault allegations that were leveled against him beginning in 2015. It's easy to see why Andrew is being kept out of the limelight, but Eugenie and Beatrice wonder why they have yet to be given roles when, according to them, "they have a lot to offer," per the Daily Beast.