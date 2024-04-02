The Stunning Transformation Of Danielle Brooks

If you're a fan of "Orange Is the New Black," you likely know Danielle Brooks from her portrayal of the show's popular character Taystee. Or perhaps you have seen her as Sofia in the 2023 revival of "The Color Purple." Besides these two projects, however, Brooks has appeared in numerous others, including critically acclaimed plays, films, and television shows. She's also added a couple of other jobs to her resume over the past several years, including body positivity advocate.

Known for her bubbly yet down to earth personality, Brooks also doesn't appear to have let fame and the lure of celebrity life get to her head. As she said In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, "I'm just so grateful. I feel like every five seconds, it's something else that I'm just like, really, me? But then ... why not me?" Whether you have followed Brooks since her rise to celebrity in 2012 or are just coming across her wide variety of work, you'll be amazed by how far she has risen in such a short time.