Zooey Deschanel Denies She's A Nepo Baby & The Comments Are Brutal (Look Away, Jonathan Scott!)

A nepo baby (slang for nepotism baby) is someone whose parents or family are already successful in a certain industry. People often criticize nepo babies for seemingly not working as hard for their success since it's partially due to genetics. An example is Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who has called out a nepo baby double standard regarding gender. "New Girl" actor Zooey Deschanel has rejected the title entirely.

Zooey's father, Caleb Deschanel, is a cinematographer, director of photography, and director. He's been nominated at the Oscars for Best Cinematography six times, for films such as "The Right Stuff" and "The Patriot." Zooey's mother, Mary Jo Deschanel, is an actor who has starred in several TV shows and movies, including some of Caleb's projects. Caleb also directed some episodes of "Bones," starring his daughter Emily Deschanel — and Zooey even had a cameo on her sister's show.

However, Zooey denied nepo baby status on "The School of Greatness" podcast in 2024. She explained her parents' connections to the industry and the "creative help" she got from them. Zooey continued, "It's funny because people will be like, 'Oh, nepotism!' I'm like, 'No, my dad's a DP. No one's getting jobs because their dad's a DP.' Like, it's definitely not." She went on to rave about her family's talents in their corners of the industry and her father, mother, and sister's support. Many people weren't keen on Zooey's comments.