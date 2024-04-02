How Nikki Haley Clapped Back At Trump's Digs About Her Military Husband

Although she bowed out of the 2024 presidential race immediately following Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley's run wasn't a total flop — she still boasts a history-making achievement as both the first Asian Indian woman to vie for the White House, and the first woman to compete against a former president for the GOP nomination. Haley hoped her youth and moderate stance would appeal to certain Republicans, and that the rest would simply be relieved to have an alternative to Donald Trump and his often controversial actions.

Despite the fact Haley once served in his administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Trump pulled no punches in going after her. He repeatedly referred to Haley online as "Nimbra" or "Nimrada" — a deliberate misspelling of her given name, Nimarata — in an apparent racist jab. The former president also questioned Haley's eligibility for the highest office, on the grounds her parents weren't U.S. citizens when she was born. But when Trump aimed his sniping at the former governor's husband, she shot back.

While at a February 2024 campaign event in Haley's home state of South Carolina, Trump suggested her husband wasn't interested in joining her rallies: "Where's her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away. [...] He's gone. He knew. He knew," (via ABC News). But Michael Haley wasn't just "away," he was on a year-long deployment to Africa as a major in the South Carolina Coast Guard — something his wife was only too happy to point out to Trump.