Nikki Haley's Run For President Wasn't A Total Flop - She Had A History-Making Achievement

When former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced the end of her 2024 presidential campaign in early March 2024, some considered it a loss to her GOP opponent, former President Donald Trump. But in countless ways unrelated to Trump — and arguably more historic — one could argue Haley finished her political race on top.

Even before her bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Haley was making history in her political career. In 2011, she became South Carolina's first female governor. Six years later, Trump appointed Haley to his cabinet as an ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first Indian American to serve in this role.

While Haley isn't the first woman to run for president, she did mark several significant milestones for women and Indian Americans alike. From becoming the first woman to run against a former president to being the first Indian American to stay in the race until Super Tuesday, Haley hardly backed out of the 2024 presidential race a "loser."