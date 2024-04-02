The Celebs Who Snarked On Those Prince William Affair Rumors Are So Predictable

Stephen Colbert is another outspoken celebrity who, to no one's surprise, didn't hold back on the snark in the wake of the rumors surrounding Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. On the March 12 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Colbert broached the topic of Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye and said, "Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair." He went on to comment on earlier rumors of the affair, saying: "When Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

Rose Hanbury's lawyers got involved as a result. In a statement to In Touch denying the affair, they said: "The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false."

After Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, Colbert made a statement on his show addressing his previous remarks. He said, "I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else's tragedy," (via NBC News). Colbert stopped just shy of an apology, although he did offer up "well-wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough."