Andy Cohen's Apology For Kate Middleton Jokes Branded Too Little, Too Late By Fans

Andy Cohen was one of a number of celebrities who chimed in on the conspiracy theories surrounding Catherine, Princess of Wales and her absence from the spotlight in recent months. And Cohen's now one of the latest celebs to respond with remorse over what he said, but royal fans aren't buying it. His apology came on the April 1 episode of "Andy Cohen Live" on SiriusXM, when Cohen said, "I just want to say I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate [...] I wish I had kept my mouth shut." He also said, "We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles."

Cohen's apology was over a week after Kate posted her social media video, in which she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. While Cohen did note in his show that it had been off the air so he hadn't yet had a chance for an on-air apology until now, that wasn't enough for some people. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It's not sincere when it's done so late. In other words Mr. Cohen, keep your apology where the sun don't shine." Another said, "A little too late, that's why, think before you speak !!!!" It would be easy to imagine Cohen issuing an apology via social media sooner, and then emphasizing it again once his show came back on.