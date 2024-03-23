Celebrities Who Weighed In On The Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Princess Catherine's photoshopped Mother's Day picture provided Buckingham Palace with a boatload of trouble. It became a news cycle that refused to die thanks to ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Catherine's absence, late-night talk shows keeping the momentum going, and Kensington Palace's tight lip on the situation.

However, the conspiracy theories and rumors were quickly doused on March 22, 2024, when the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a video posted on social media. In the somber clip, Catherine explained that cancer had been detected following abdominal surgery in January and that she had begun "preventive chemotherapy" treatment. Before the princess' announcement, the internet was rife with imaginative stories of where Catherine could possibly be and her reasons for taking a break from her royal duties.

Sky News correspondent in the United States, James Matthews, has been watching people's reactions with interest. "It's extraordinary. ... In the United States, 'KateGate' is a powerful drug to the influencer generation falling over itself in 'EMERGENCY EPISODES' of nudge-wink YouTube specials on what happened, where is she, and 'I wonder what Meghan Markle's saying about it,'" Matthews remarked. Various prominent names in the entertainment industry have also weighed in with their two cents. From divorce rumors to a major cover-up, celebrities were just as part of the conspiracy theories as the general public.