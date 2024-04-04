The Tragic Life Of The Man Who Inspired Prince William's Name

William, Prince of Wales, isn't the first William in the royal family and likely won't be the last. The William that inspired his name was Prince William of Gloucester, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. William, the son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, was born in 1941 and lived in both Britain and Australia as a youth.

One link between the Williams is that they both attended Eton College. In a write-up for the Daily Mail, royal journalist Christopher Wilson claimed King Charles III chose Prince William of Gloucester as William's namesake because he was "a friend and role model for the future king." Sadly, the elder William died in a plane crash at age 30, a decade before Charles' son William was born. Prior to his death, Prince William of Gloucester experienced several tragedies, including forbidden romance and poor health for himself and his father.

He worked for the Commonwealth Office and lived overseas, first in Lagos and then in Tokyo. While working for the Tokyo British Embassy, William met Zsuzsi Starkloff in 1968, but they never had the love story they hoped for.