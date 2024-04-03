Nicole Richie And Joel Madden's Kids Are Spitting Image Of Their Parents In Rare Snap

Nicole Richie is excited to show off her new movie — and her mini-mes. Richie is starring in the 2024 remake of the 1991 cult classic film "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." She and her husband, Joel Madden, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, April 2, alongside the whole family. As the famous couple's two teenage children made their red carpet debut, it was nearly impossible to ignore how identical they look to their superstar parents.

Richie is clearly proud of her new movie; she even brought her parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie, and her dad's girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, along to watch. But, amidst a sea of stars, it was two up-and-comers who stole the show. Richie's daughter, Harlow, has grown up to look just like her, and her son, Sparrow, seems to have gotten his looks from his dad's side of the family. Richie and Madden's kids have managed to stay out of the limelight more than a lot of other celebs' children, but the couple seems to be more comfortable letting the public catch a glimpse of them now that they're older. It was only fitting for the screening of the movie to be a family affair for the clan as Richie insists it's a family-friendly flick despite its R rating. "I think it's cool," she told ET. "It makes us edgy."