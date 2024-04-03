Nicole Richie And Joel Madden's Kids Are Spitting Image Of Their Parents In Rare Snap
Nicole Richie is excited to show off her new movie — and her mini-mes. Richie is starring in the 2024 remake of the 1991 cult classic film "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." She and her husband, Joel Madden, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, April 2, alongside the whole family. As the famous couple's two teenage children made their red carpet debut, it was nearly impossible to ignore how identical they look to their superstar parents.
Richie is clearly proud of her new movie; she even brought her parents, Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie, and her dad's girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, along to watch. But, amidst a sea of stars, it was two up-and-comers who stole the show. Richie's daughter, Harlow, has grown up to look just like her, and her son, Sparrow, seems to have gotten his looks from his dad's side of the family. Richie and Madden's kids have managed to stay out of the limelight more than a lot of other celebs' children, but the couple seems to be more comfortable letting the public catch a glimpse of them now that they're older. It was only fitting for the screening of the movie to be a family affair for the clan as Richie insists it's a family-friendly flick despite its R rating. "I think it's cool," she told ET. "It makes us edgy."
Nicole Richie is passing her favorite movie along to her kids
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children kept things monochromatic in all-black looks on the red carpet — which also happened to be black. 16-year-old Harlow wore leather pants and a black corset top, which were complemented by her long, blonde hair and big doe eyes that gave us total flashbacks to her mom's time on "The Simple Life" in the early aughts. Sparrow, who is now 14 years old, paired his super curly brunet locks with a black polo shirt and dark jeans, fitting in with his family's head-to-toe black (with a couple of flashes of white) ensembles perfectly.
It's easy to see that Richie and Madden were proud to show their kids off to the world, but Richie was also excited to show her kids a version of her favorite movie that might resonate with them. She loved watching the PG-13 original version of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" in her youth, and now her kids get their own, updated version. "The original is one of my all-time favorite movies," Richie told Access Hollywood (via Yahoo). "You know the stories are different, this is a reimagined version of the film, but it is the same at its core in the sense that it's a feel-good movie. If you want to be in a family and have a good time then this is the movie for you." Now that's a twist on passing your favorite movie down to your kids that most moms just can't pull off.