Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega's Fourth Pregnancy Quickly Became Her Most Difficult

Sometimes, practice makes perfect. But when it comes to something as unpredictable and physically strenuous as a pregnancy, no amount of prior pregnancies can prepare you for the possibility of something going terribly wrong. Such was the case for Hallmark star Alexa PenaVega, whose fourth pregnancy proved to be her most arduous.

The "Love at Sea" actor shared her alarming pregnancy news in an Instagram vlog on March 18, 2024. By the time she made the news of her prenatal scare public, she had already been in the hospital for five days. PenaVega explained that before her hospitalization, she had visited a doctor for minimal bleeding but that the problem had resolved on its own.

Days later, it came back with a vengeance. PenaVega described going to the bathroom early one morning and seeing a shocking amount of blood. She called for her husband, Big Time Rush star Carlos PenaVega, who immediately took Alexa and the kids to the hospital. It turns out the expecting mother had suffered a placental abruption — another serious complication in a long string of hardships Alexa has faced in her previous pregnancies.