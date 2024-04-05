Tom Cruise Was Called A 'Control Freak' By Controversial Hollywood Screenwriter

In addition to writing "Eyes Wide Open" about famed director Stanley Kubrick, Frederic Raphael also wrote an essay in The New Yorker about the memoir. It was this essay that was criticized by Tom Cruise in a 1999 interview with Roger Ebert, with the "Interview with a Vampire" star brutally questioning the screenwriter's motives.

"He wouldn't have written it if Stanley had been alive," Cruise told the outlet. "Opportunistic. Self-serving. Inaccurate. I don't know that man at all and I've never met him." Raphael took issue with the Hollywood star's comments, grouping him with Christiane Harlan, Kubrick's wife, and her brother Jan in what he alleges were attempts to wrongly defame his name as a response to his publication.

"The Harlans and Master Cruise have managed to insert some derogatory stuff in my Wikipedia entry," Raphael wrote, seemingly referring to a reference to Cruise's interview. "'I have never been called a liar by anyone as I have been by the Harlan clan and by Tom Cruise" (per the Daily Mail). Even so, the author alleges that Cruise offered him a job following the movie, something he attributes to the actor's apparent desire for control.