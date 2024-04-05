Donald Trump Made A Bold Claim About Mar-A-Lago Marriages (Including Daughter Tiffany's)

Former President Donald Trump's remarks at the Malnik rehearsal dinner were kind enough, but the fact that his eldest son could easily disprove the bold claim did take away a bit of the speech's sparkle. Donald Trump Jr. married his first wife, Vanessa Haydon, at Mar-a-Lago in November 2005. By 2018, it was over. While Don Jr. is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle at the time of writing, it's unclear where — or when — they will choose to wed.

Of course, the outspoken politician's blessing of Mar-a-Lago weddings isn't total fiction. Donald's third eldest child, Ivanka Trump, was the second of the real estate mogul's kids to marry their partner at the Palm Beach estate, in 2009. Her older brother, Eric Trump, followed suit by marrying Lara Yunaska at Mar-a-Lago in 2014. The former president's second youngest child, Tiffany Trump, also wed Michael Boulos in a stunning Mar-a-Lago ceremony in 2022.

Even the former president himself has at least one Mar-a-Lago wedding under his belt. Donald married his current wife, Melania Trump, at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach in January 2005, followed by a reception at Mar-a-Lago. Who knows, maybe Donald took all the "greatest marriage ever" luck for 2005, and that's why Don Jr.'s first one doesn't count?