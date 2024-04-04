HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Confirms What We Suspected About His Marriage To Christina Hall

The home renovation show "Flip or Flop" was a hit for HGTV, due in part to its charming hosts, Tarek El Moussa and his wife Christina. The series premiered in 2013 and lasted all the way into 2022 — years longer than the couple's marriage. El Moussa and Christina were married in 2009 and divorced seven years later.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly in December 2016. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed." The incident they referred to was a huge fight that ended with El Moussa heading out of the house with a gun, Christina in tears, and the marriage over.

El Moussa had been previously diagnosed and treated for two kinds of cancer, and admitted on "The Jeff Fenster Show" podcast that his body was reeling from all kinds of hormonal shifts during his final years with Christina. "I was dealing with anxiety, panic attacks, depression, I had highs, I had lows, I was manic." He then confessed, "Ultimately, that turmoil led to my divorce. Looking back, I wasn't the best guy. I wasn't the best husband, I definitely wasn't the best father."