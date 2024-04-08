Inside Usher's Time Living With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In March 2024, some of Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties were searched by federal agents for an ongoing investigation. Although the exact reason for the search wasn't officially disclosed, a source told NBC that federal authorities had interviewed three people with relations to sexual assault, sex trafficking, and offenses surrounding illegal drugs and firearms. Diddy has found himself as the subject of similar allegations throughout his career but has never been convicted for a serious offense.

In the aftermath of the 2024 raids, some old videos of celebs discussing their questionable experiences with the producer have resurfaced. Usher, in particular, seems to have had several wild encounters with Diddy since the two lived together for over a year when he was around 13. When the "Yeah" hitmaker appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, he shared that record executive L.A. Reid convinced him to briefly live with Diddy for the "Puffy Flavor Camp" experience.

His time at the producer's house was meant to give him a deeper understanding of the luxurious lifestyle he would enjoy if he had a successful career. While Usher went on to live a lavish life, nothing could've prepared his younger self for the wild times ahead. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2004, the "My Boo" singer shared that his time at Diddy's home brought a rude awakening about sex, explaining, "There [were] always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen."