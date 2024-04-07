Does Michelle Obama's Mother Get A Pension After Living In The White House?

As one of the most talked about families in U.S. political history, the Obamas are no stranger to a rumor or two. Several rumors regarding former president Barack Obama and his family have had to be debunked over the years, including the suggestion Michelle Obama's mom, Marian Robinson, is entitled to a pension after living in the White House with her family.

This claim got traction back in 2016 when the now defunct fake news outlet The Boston Tribune reported Robinson was entitled to a government pension worth $160,000 a year for her White House work. But, as it turns out, that's just not true. As per The Former Presidents Act, the only member of the Obama family who's entitled to any monetary compensation from their time in the White House is Barack, who gets an annual payout.

The false rumor appeared to stem from the fact that Robinson moved into the White House to help out the then president and first lady, particularly with childcare for their daughters Sasha Obama and Malia Obama. Michelle's spokesperson confirmed in 2009 that Robinson would be moving from Chicago to Washington, D.C. in a statement issued to the Associated Press (via CBS News). It revealed Robinson's primary goal was to get Sasha and Malia adjusted and explained she'd make a decision about staying or heading back to Chicago after a few months — but we know she stayed a while.