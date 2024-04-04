What We Know About Michael And Carole Middleton's Rumored Money Troubles

Years after Catherine, Princess of Wales' parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, experienced a devastating business collapse that resulted in them being victimized by a smear campaign, the financial woes of the Middleton family reportedly continue. The family party supply business took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, unfortunately, it never bounced back. By 2023, Party Pieces filed for bankruptcy under a tremendous debt of £2.6 million.

London-based firm Interpath Advisory was brought on board to handle the dissolution of Michael and Carole Middleton's party supply business. But this, too, seems to be a bigger bill than the Middletons can cover. According to a recent report from The Times, Party Pieces' assets didn't cover the firm's advising fees of £268,928. At the time of the initial report, Interpath Advisory had reportedly only received £51,437 — roughly 19% of the total cost.

Carole Middleton founded Party Pieces in 1987 after having difficulty finding birthday party decor for a then-5-year-old Kate Middleton. And while many royal fans were unhappy with Kate's mom as her business failed to honor orders, sources close to the princess' mother said she did not take her business' faults lightly. "Carole is understandably upset and deeply disappointed in this situation," one anonymous source told the Daily Mail last summer. Nevertheless, Carole has reportedly made a point not to involve her daughter, Kate, as she focuses on her cancer recovery.