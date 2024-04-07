The False Rumor About Joe Biden's Age Gap With Wife Jill That Caused A Stir

Misinformation about President Joe Biden's age gap with First Lady Jill Biden has circulated throughout their stay in the White House, with social media posts falsely asserting that the New Jersey native was a minor at the start of their relationship. Iterations of this claim were captured by AFP Fact Check as early as February 2021, with the outlet disproving a Facebook post that stated that Jill was 15 years old and Biden was in his 30s when the two first started dating.

"She used to be the [B]iden family babysitter," the post incorrectly stated. USA Today similarly debunked a now-deleted Instagram post from October 2022 that paired the same photo of the young couple with audio of the president saying, "She was 12, I was 30." The audio was not about his relationship with Jill, but paired with the photo, it gave the false impression of a deeply problematic age gap between the political figures.

Joe and Jill admittedly have a notable age gap of nine years, being born in November 1942 and June 1951, respectively. It might not have been love at first sight for the Bidens, but they were both over the age of 18 when they first met, a love story that has been well-documented by the media.