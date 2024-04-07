Tragic Details About Amanda Bynes' Life

Social media users are concerned for Amanda Bynes after learning about the biggest revelations from the Nickelodeon docuseries "Quiet on Set." The 4-part documentary saw several former child actors from the network speak up about the abuse they suffered while working there. One of the documentary's subjects was Bynes' "The Amanda Show," co-star Drake Bell, who claimed that he was sexually abused by the sitcom's vocal coach, Brian Peck. After watching the series, some users took to X, formerly Twitter, to share questionable clips of Bynes' time working on "The Amanda Show."

One particularly disgusting video showed a gag from the kid's show where a young Bynes had to brush her teeth using Bell's toes. Although the moment is undoubtedly inappropriate on its own, it's made even worse by the fact that the show's creator, Dan Schneider, is widely rumored to have a foot fetish. Through the years, we haven't learned much about Bynes' past working with Schneider, and the 2024 docuseries didn't offer any insight into their working relationship because she wasn't a part of it.

A source later told TMZ that the "She's All That" star chose not to appear in "Quiet on Set" because she didn't believe her experiences matched the accusers in the series. The insider further explained that Bynes had a soft spot for her former employer because they had kickstarted her career. After her time with Nickelodeon concluded, Bynes went on to appear in a handful of movies before quitting acting altogether for a heartbreaking reason.