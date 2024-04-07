What Was Rose Hanbury Doing Before She Married David Rocksavage?

Rose Hanbury became Marchioness of Cholmondeley when she married David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009. Sometime later, Hanbury got to know William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Unfortunately, Hanbury's royal associations led to her being accused of having an affair with the prince, a claim her legal team has unequivocally denied.

However, Hanbury had royal ties long before her marriage to Rocksavage. Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Longman, was a longtime friend of Queen Elizabeth II. On her dad's side, her ancestors were prosperous brewers, and around three years after Hanbury was born, her parents purchased Wembury House, a historic home with luxurious interiors. When Hanbury was a kid, Wembury was also reportedly a location for extravagant celebrations. "Mum turned the basement into a nightclub for us, painting the whole place herself and hanging Moroccan lanterns and suzanis from the walls. It felt a bit like an opium den," Rose explained in the book "Rare Birds True Style" by Violet Naylor-Leyland (via Daily Mail).

Hanbury attended Stowe School, an expensive private school. Afterward, she went to the Open University, a distance-learning school. Hanbury's father had previously had a reputation as a partier, and, in the mid-2000s, Hanbury did too. She hung out with wealthy and well-known individuals, like Tony Blair, who served as U.K. prime minister from 1997 to 2007. But, this bustling party life abruptly changed after she married and became a mom to twins within months.