Rose Hanbury's Luxury Furniture Controversy Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has been a topic of royal intrigue since 2019, when reports of a rift between Hanbury and Catherine, Princess of Wales escalated into accusations of an affair between the Marchioness and William, Prince of Wales. Years later, Hanbury is still endeavoring to extinguish this idea by dismissing the claims as bogus. After being the subject of so much public examination, another aspect of Hanbury's life has recently been criticized: her home furnishings.

Hanbury and her husband, David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley, live at Houghton Hall, a palatial 106-room estate. Inside, it looks like a museum, replete with priceless paintings, sculptures, and even royal thrones. Unfortunately, some items are valuable antiquities of dubious ownership. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), one user stated that Houghton Hall was reportedly "full of authentic Chinese furniture and artefacts that were stolen from China during the fall of the Qing dynasty."

A deeper investigation into Rocksavage's genealogy indicates that the pieces of Chinese origin may have come from one of his grandmothers, Sybil Sassoon. However, there isn't sufficient evidence to support the allegations of the antiques being stolen. Even so, the ethical question may be more focused on whether or not the Cholmondeleys should continue to maintain possession of the objects. As one TikToker explained, "These cultural relics not only represent the history and culture of our nation, but are also the wisdom and hard work of our ancestors."