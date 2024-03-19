Here's What Rose Hanbury Reportedly Had To Say About Those Prince William Affair Rumors

People have been worrying about Catherine, Princess of Wales, not only since her abrupt disappearance from the limelight for a planned surgery, but also because a photo intended to show the public that she was on the mend backfired when it was clearly heavily edited. Conspiracies about Kate Middleton exploded after the photo was released, further fomenting the notion that her husband, William, Prince of Wales, was having an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley — a rumor that he can't seem to escape.

The talk surrounding Kate, William, and Hanbury have gone so far in the collective zeitgeist that even talk show host Stephen Colbert commented on it in his monologue on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which was posted on March 13. "I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me: the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. What a beautiful name," he comically stated.

Hanbury, a friend of the royal family, finally felt the need to clear the air, and according to a Business Insider report from March 16, 2024, her attorneys released a statement saying, "The rumours are completely false." Kensington Palace has also chosen to remain silent, and up until this point, the rumors are just that — rumors, with no alleged witnesses to any kind of extramarital relationship between William and Hanbury.