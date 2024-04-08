Michelle Obama Highlighted A Powerful Message Hidden In Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé has blessed the music industry once again with her album "Cowboy Carter." The album has fans in people all over the world — including former first ladies. Michelle Obama and Beyoncé are friends, and Obama has a close relationship with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles. Obama has always been incredibly vocal with her praise for Beyoncé. "Cowboy Carter" is no different, with Obama taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to recognize Beyoncé's work.

In her tweet, Obama called Beyoncé "a record breaker and history-maker" and continued, "With 'Cowboy Carter,' you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!"

In the second tweet in her thread, Obama talked about the impact of the album and how it can empower people to celebrate no matter what they've dealt with in the past. "This album reminds us that we ALL have power," Obama added. "There's power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us." In the third tweet in her "Cowboy Carter" thread, Obama encouraged people to vote in the upcoming 2024 election by referencing the lyrics to one of the album's songs.