Does Taylor Swift Cameo On Beyonce's Cowboy Carter? Here's The Truth

The Beyhive can rejoice! Beyoncé dropped her new album "Cowboy Carter" on March 29, 2024. The album features some amazing collaborations with artists such as Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and Linda Martell. There's also a brief cameo from Dolly Parton — who had an encouraging message for Beyoncé after her single "Texas Hold 'Em" hit number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. However, following the "Cowboy Carter" release, some speculated that the iconic singer secretly collaborated with another music industry titan.

Fans on social media buzzed about the backing vocals on Beyoncé's "Bodyguard," believing that the voice belongs to none other than Taylor Swift. TikToker @lxv.swift13 shared a video cutting together all the times in the song maybe-Swift could potentially be heard. TikToker @repudaytion shared a video about it too, citing Beyoncé's album cover drop post on Instagram (which mentions "a few surprises on the album") as potential proof that Swift was featured.

The speculation led to the Genius page for "Bodyguard" to temporarily credit Swift (via Twitter). However, that information has since been removed and People confirmed Swift was not featured on the track.