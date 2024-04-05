Donald Trump's Lively DJ Habits Make Us Feel Sorry For His Neighbors
The Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida is a home base for the Trump family, and it's also a club people can join. However, at mealtime, don't ask Donald Trump for the aux cord. Although he's been in hot water for his campaign event music before, at Mar-a-Lago, he's in charge.
A write-up published by Axios in April 2024 did a deep dive into Trump's music-playing habits at Mar-a-Lago and how they reflect his approach to politics and the way his mind works (notably, that he likes to repeat the same grievances over and over). Trump reportedly is a Spotify user, and he uses an iPad connected to the surround-sound speakers to run the music on the Mar-a-Lago dining patio. He's been given the moniker "Deejay T" by regular attendees at the Mar-a-Lago club. The news of his unofficial side gig isn't new. In February 2022, all members at Mar-a-Lago were told he would be running the music at upcoming dinners (via Twitter).
However, anyone grabbing a bite shouldn't expect a quiet meal. Apparently, Trump likes to blast the music at high volume...reportedly to the point where club members sometimes can't hear their conversations!
Trump likes to repeat the same playlist of hits
Some people find comfort in repetition. Hopefully, the regulars at Mar-a-Lago do, because Axios also said Trump plays a lot of the same songs each time he's playing music. An insider told Axios the music Donald Trump plays is "big names and songs people recognize." Axios created a Spotify playlist with some of Trump's favorite songs, and the outlet reported that Trump likes musical theater tracks, such as "The Phantom Of the Opera," along with songs from artists like Elvis Presley and Lionel Ritchie. Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" is another staple, although her estate is joining the ranks of those who've asked Trump to stop playing their music at his events after he played "Nothing Compares 2 U" at campaign rallies.
Someone with the inside scoop gave a glimpse of Deejay T's handiwork on social media. Recent Mar-a-Lago guest Mike Benz on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video clip from the street outside the club, where loud, thumping music could be heard pretty clearly late into the night. The song was reportedly the "Heroes" cover by The Wallflowers from "Godzilla" (1998).
DJ Donald Trump, scourge of the Mar-a-Lago iPad, sends us off with a throwback Wallflowers cut off the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack, "We Could Be Heroes" pic.twitter.com/Unh6UYHQME
— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 5, 2024
Needless to say, if you're attending a Deejay T show, be prepared for high volume. Maybe even bring some earplugs.