Donald Trump's Lively DJ Habits Make Us Feel Sorry For His Neighbors

The Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida is a home base for the Trump family, and it's also a club people can join. However, at mealtime, don't ask Donald Trump for the aux cord. Although he's been in hot water for his campaign event music before, at Mar-a-Lago, he's in charge.

A write-up published by Axios in April 2024 did a deep dive into Trump's music-playing habits at Mar-a-Lago and how they reflect his approach to politics and the way his mind works (notably, that he likes to repeat the same grievances over and over). Trump reportedly is a Spotify user, and he uses an iPad connected to the surround-sound speakers to run the music on the Mar-a-Lago dining patio. He's been given the moniker "Deejay T" by regular attendees at the Mar-a-Lago club. The news of his unofficial side gig isn't new. In February 2022, all members at Mar-a-Lago were told he would be running the music at upcoming dinners (via Twitter).

However, anyone grabbing a bite shouldn't expect a quiet meal. Apparently, Trump likes to blast the music at high volume...reportedly to the point where club members sometimes can't hear their conversations!