General Hospital's Maurice Benard Assures His Mental Health Storyline Doesn't Hit Too Close To Home

One of the reasons many "General Hospital" fans shared their concerns for Maurice Benard is because he's spoken out about his own experience with mental health issues and bipolar disorder. In November 2023, during a candid conversation with People, he revealed he considered taking his own life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Benard struggled being home and not shooting "General Hospital" or working on other projects, so he launched his own podcast, "State of Mind," to encourage open discussions with others about mental health. He also shared he received his bipolar disorder diagnosis at age 22, and has learned over the years how best to manage his mental health. "It's difficult ... but I don't think twice about it. I just do whatever we have to do to manage it," he said. "And when times are hard, then we dig deeper and figure out what we need to do."

Benard, who's a grandfather of three, also opened up to bphope that month about how he puts his own experience with bipolar disorder into playing Sonny, and even shared that it was his idea to have his character diagnosed. But fans will be happy to hear Benard has also learned how to separate his life from Sonny's. He shared that once filming on the soap opera wraps, he'll do things like listen to music or watch TV to feel like himself again and not take Sonny's issues home with him.

