General Hospital's Maurice Benard Struggled During The Pandemic More Than We Knew

Editor's note: This article includes a discussion of suicide.

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard has been very transparent about his mental health struggles over the years. The actor, who is best known for his role as mob boss Sonny Corinthos, has made it no secret that his bipolar disorder has made it very difficult for him to function on a day-to-day basis, both at home and at work. It's what has also prompted him to be a spokesperson for mental health awareness.

By telling his own story in his book "Nothing General About It" and his YouTube series "State of Mind," Benard uses his platform to talk about the kinds of struggles that you wouldn't hear a celebrity of his caliber otherwise talk about. He told ABC in an interview that it was a letter from a young boy who had also struggled with his mental health that encouraged him to become one of the most vocal advocates in the entertainment industry. "He said that, by reading what I wrote, it helped him deal. And then I decided, at that point, I will not shut up. And I haven't shut up for over 30 years," he said.

While Benard previously had opened up about his mental health struggles during the pandemic and worldwide lockdown, it seems like the actor dealt with it harder than what we already knew. It was so bad, that Benard even contemplated suicide.