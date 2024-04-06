Signs Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen's Marriage Would Never Last

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen confirmed on April 5, 2024, that they were ending their marriage after almost 14 years. In matching Instagram Stories, Fisher and Baron Cohen announced they'd filed jointly in 2023 and had been navigating their split privately ever since. But while the news may have come as a shock to some, as the two once seemed like they were totally solid, it sounds like this breakup has actually been a long time coming.

One of the biggest signs Fisher and Baron Cohen's marriage wasn't going to last? Reportedly, 2023 didn't mark the first time they'd considered divorce. A source told People after the news broke that the two had been in contact with divorce lawyers a few years before they officially went their separate ways. The insider added that Baron Cohen had then met again with divorce lawyers in the summer of 2023, which may well have marked the end of their union. However, the two put on a united front at the time. In early August 2023, Fisher shared a rare snap of herself and her husband together, posting a photo on Instagram that showed them kissing during a trip to Greece. But there were more signs this relationship wasn't going to stand the test of time.