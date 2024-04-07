Proposed Donald Trump Landmark Throws Not-So-Subtle Jab At His Looming Legal Woes

Presidential legacies are immortalized in different ways, depending on the man involved. Some have monuments, parks, and libraries created in their honor. Others, like James Polk and Teddy Roosevelt, have their homes turned into museums. Washington and Lincoln stare at us every day from our wallets. We can't help wondering what kind of landmark will eventually bear Donald Trump's name — and neither, it seems, can Congress.

Republican House member Guy Reschenthaler introduced a bill on April 1 that was no "fooling" as it proposed a new honor for the former president. The bill calls for D.C.'s Dulles International Airport to be renamed after Trump, much as the Washington National Airport had Ronald Reagan's name added on in 1998. Reschenthaler described the former POTUS's legacy to the country on X, formerly Twitter, as one of "Freedom. Prosperity. Strength" meriting the name change.

In response, three Democratic congressmen quickly introduced a bill of their own, clearly meant as a jab at Trump's mounting New York fraud case woes. "The Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida shall, after date of the enactment of this Act, be known and designated as the 'Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution,'" the brief document begins. In a statement (via NBC News), Rep. Gerry Connolly explained the decision: "When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison. I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."