What We Know About Rose Hanbury's Sister Marina

Following the rumors of infidelity involving Rose Hanbury and William, the Prince of Wales, Hanbury garnered global attention from the mainstream media practically overnight. Suddenly, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley became a household name, with the public eager to learn all there was to know about her. However, Rose, a former model and political staffer, is no stranger to drama, as her high-society family has had their fair share of controversy, and that includes her older sister, Marina Hanbury.

Interestingly, Marina and Rose had a strikingly similar life path. A bit more than two years older than Rose, Marina was reportedly also a model at some point in her life, but there's scant evidence of her modeling career. There is no online record of any of her modeling gigs, and it remains uncertain if she was ever formally signed to an agency. According to Express, she also worked as an assistant to Kate Hoey, a British Parliament member, until 2010.

Before marrying into aristocracy, much like her younger sister, Marina was often spotted at prestigious parties, rubbing shoulders with British celebrities. In 2005, Rose and Marina, both in bikinis, posed with Tony Blair, who was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at the time. The unassuming trio was captured in a cozy moment at the Italian Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, a property Marina would later be connected to through marriage.