Toby Keith's Kids Have Everyone In Tears After 2024 CMT Awards Tribute
Country music star Toby Keith died in February 2024 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021. At the CMT Awards on April 7, 2024, a big tribute was planned for the late singer that included members of Keith's band, as well as superstar performances by Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Sammy Hagar. On hand and in the audience to celebrate his life was his widow, Tricia Lucus, as well as Keith's three children – Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel Rowland, and Stelen Keith Covel. (Keith's last name was Covel.)
Shelley, the oldest of the three, was the daughter of Lucus, whom Toby adopted when she was a child; she lives a mostly private life. Krystal is the middle sibling, and followed in her father's singing footsteps, releasing her debut album in 2013. Stelen, the youngest, is an entrepreneur.
"I have great kids," Toby once told People. When he announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram, he noted that while he was recovering from chemotherapy, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family." That same family brought tears to the eyes of everyone watching the CMT Awards as they unified to celebrate their father.
His kids shared he was a great dad and grandfather
The country music world celebrated the life of Toby Keith at the 2024 CMT Awards, and his three children stopped on the red carpet to talk to CMT about their dad. Daughter Krystal Keith described what it was like to know him on a level that fans didn't. "He was exactly who you expected him to be on and off the stage," Krystal shared.
She also talked about him as a father, and as a grandfather. "He was incredibly family-oriented," she told CMT. "Our kids called him PopPop, he took them fishing. All the great things that made him as great off the stage as he was on the stage."
Son Stelen Keith Covel revealed what he thought Toby would think about all the accolades and the tribute by fellow musicians. "I think he'd be really excited," he said. "He's made some amazing music throughout his career and it's amazing that we get to see that come to fruition and see his due given."
Keith's children were singing along during his tribute
Only way to have a #CMTAwards Toby Keith tribute is with a toast 🍻 pic.twitter.com/d3f5mpsvoX
— CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024
Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Sammy Hagar all took the 2024 CMT Awards Show stage to pay tribute to the late country music singer. Toby Keith's good friend Hagar honored him with a performance of "I Love This Bar," while Wilson sang "How Do You Like Me Now?!" During their performances — and Brooks & Dunn's version of Toby's song "Should've Been a Cowboy" — the camera would often cut away to Toby's three children in the audience.
Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel Rowland, and Stelen Keith Covel could be seen singing along and holding onto red Solo cups. The cups were an homage to Toby's song "Red Solo Cup," and after the tribute, the audience all raised their drinkware for a toast in his honor. A teary-eyed Shelley could even be seen blowing a kiss to the artists onstage as a thank you for their amazing performances in honor of her dad.