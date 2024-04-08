Toby Keith's Kids Have Everyone In Tears After 2024 CMT Awards Tribute

Country music star Toby Keith died in February 2024 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021. At the CMT Awards on April 7, 2024, a big tribute was planned for the late singer that included members of Keith's band, as well as superstar performances by Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Sammy Hagar. On hand and in the audience to celebrate his life was his widow, Tricia Lucus, as well as Keith's three children – Krystal Keith, Shelley Covel Rowland, and Stelen Keith Covel. (Keith's last name was Covel.)

Shelley, the oldest of the three, was the daughter of Lucus, whom Toby adopted when she was a child; she lives a mostly private life. Krystal is the middle sibling, and followed in her father's singing footsteps, releasing her debut album in 2013. Stelen, the youngest, is an entrepreneur.

"I have great kids," Toby once told People. When he announced his cancer diagnosis on Instagram, he noted that while he was recovering from chemotherapy, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family." That same family brought tears to the eyes of everyone watching the CMT Awards as they unified to celebrate their father.