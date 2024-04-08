Jane Seymour's Appearance At The 2024 CMT Awards Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Among the many stars sparkling on the red carpet of the CMT Awards on April 7, 2024, was actor Jane Seymour, best known for her leading role in the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" TV series and movies. It was on the series where Seymour worked with country legend Trisha Yearwood, who was the reason for her appearance at the event — she was presenting Yearwood with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

Seymour turned 73 in February 2024, and shared a quick video on Instagram to celebrate, saying, "I'm happy, I'm healthy. I love and I am loved." She's also been really busy, having just appeared in the March 2024 Netflix movie "Irish Wish" with Lindsay Lohan, and starring in British series "Harry Wild" since 2022.

Seymour, who was also one of the famous Bond girls in "Live and Let Die," proved she's still got moves when it comes to dazzling the public. The consensus seemed to be the actor not only looked great on the red carpet leading up to the CMT Awards, but people were amazed to find out she's 73 years old. Nothing about the star's outfit, attitude, or physical appearance was that of an official senior citizen.