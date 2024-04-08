Jane Seymour's Appearance At The 2024 CMT Awards Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Among the many stars sparkling on the red carpet of the CMT Awards on April 7, 2024, was actor Jane Seymour, best known for her leading role in the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" TV series and movies. It was on the series where Seymour worked with country legend Trisha Yearwood, who was the reason for her appearance at the event — she was presenting Yearwood with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.
Seymour turned 73 in February 2024, and shared a quick video on Instagram to celebrate, saying, "I'm happy, I'm healthy. I love and I am loved." She's also been really busy, having just appeared in the March 2024 Netflix movie "Irish Wish" with Lindsay Lohan, and starring in British series "Harry Wild" since 2022.
Seymour, who was also one of the famous Bond girls in "Live and Let Die," proved she's still got moves when it comes to dazzling the public. The consensus seemed to be the actor not only looked great on the red carpet leading up to the CMT Awards, but people were amazed to find out she's 73 years old. Nothing about the star's outfit, attitude, or physical appearance was that of an official senior citizen.
The star looks amazing at age 73
Wearing a pair of black, red, and white cowboy boots to accompany her sequined top and flouncy skirt, Jane Seymour caught a lot of attention on the CMT Awards red carpet for being a gorgeous 73-year-old woman. Not only did she show off a stunning figure and toned arms with her deep V, strappy top, but her hair and makeup were as on point as her snappy, happy attitude — and The List wasn't the only one who noticed.
"Jane Seymour is 73. SEVENTY THREE. Glad that's cleared up," wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "HOW IS JANE SEYMOUR A REAL PERSON," questioned another. "Looks 45 max," an observer pointed out, while someone else remarked, "Jane Seymour is absolutely beautiful. Like, impossibly."
As for what Seymour thinks of being 73, she's fine with the age. In March of this year, she told Page Six, "Life does go on, and I don't think there is a sell-by date for women unless they choose it."