Why Did Nelly & Ashanti Break Up The First Time?
In August 2023, Nelly and Ashanti caused a stir by posting a video of themselves singing lovey-dovey Usher lyrics. Fans were ecstatic, especially sicne the short clip hinted that they had rekindled their romance nearly a decade after they first broke up. Though they never publicly acknowledged their romance the first time around, it was clear there was something going on. During an appearance on VH1's "Behind the Music," Ashanti shared that she met her future beau at a 2003 Grammy nomination announcements event. She remembered that he asked her for an autograph, and she obliged his request, but later realized he might've been joking.
In 2005, the "Foolish" songstress told People that although she went on a date with Nelly, they weren't an official couple. However, in the following years, they made several public appearances together and collaborated on "Body On Me" in 2008. Still, Ashanti told People that year that their relationship was platonic, though she wasn't entirely opposed to being engaged to her "friend" someday. In 2009, an insider told the New York Daily News that the beloved couple had split up because Ashanti was ready to lock things down, but Nelly didn't share the same sentiment.
During a December 2010 RapUpTV interview, the "Just A Dream" singer confirmed the marriage wasn't on his mind and explained where he stood with Ashanti. "Right now we're friends, I'm married to my work," he claimed. "I'm married to getting things in a certain situation right now and she's married to getting things in a certain situation right now." We learned about Ashanti's perspective on the breakup a few years later since they got back together and seemingly called it quits in 2013 due to Nelly's alleged infidelity.
Ashanti lost her ability to trust Nelly
During Ashanti's 2015 appearance on "The Meredith Viera Show," she admitted that a lack of trust was the real reason for her breakup with Nelly and seemingly hinted that he was unfaithful. "I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character," Ashanti explained. "I've been betrayed. You just have to grow. [...] You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I'm not a big fan of people being cowards."
She urged viewers to mentally check in with themselves to understand what they were looking to get out of a relationship and have the courage to accept only the best. When the R&B songstress took the stage in 2018, she shared that she had faced a betrayal that everybody knew about and one audience member shouted, "F*** Nelly," (via Instagram). Ashanti pointed at the fan and said, "Word!" before proceeding to sing her song "The Woman You Love," seemingly confirming the track was about their split.
The 2011 release saw her sing about how she gave a relationship her best before ultimately giving up and realizing that she could never be the person her partner wanted. Based on the track's lyrics, Ashanti gave her beau a second chance after he betrayed her, but she later learned that he didn't deserve it. However, the exes didn't seem to be on bad terms in 2021 as they shared a quick hug while performing with Ja Rule and Fat Joe.
Distance made Ashanti and Nelly's hearts grow fonder
Nelly and Ashanti's relationship timeline seemingly continued in December 2022 when they joined forces to perform their hit "Body On Me." Later in the month, Ashanti appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and explained that she and her ex had managed to find greener pastures by putting their past behind them and were staying in touch. However, she seemed at a loss for words when considering a romantic reconciliation.
We got our answer in April 2023 when the pair was spotted cozying up at a boxing match. A few days later, an insider confirmed their relationship to Entertainment Tonight. During Nelly's September 2023 appearance on "Boss Moves with Rasheeda," he explained that they weren't actively trying to spark a reconciliation, but couldn't help falling back in love. The "Hot In Herre" hitmaker also explained how their time apart had changed them for the better. "I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more," he explained.
"You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we [are] wrong but we [are] going to stand on it. But we [are] all a victim to that," he added. In December 2023, the couple hinted that they had a baby on the way and their reported pregnancy news caused a stir. Their child will become Nelly's fifth kid, joining his two biological offspring and the two kids he adopted from his late sister.