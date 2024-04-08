Why Did Nelly & Ashanti Break Up The First Time?

In August 2023, Nelly and Ashanti caused a stir by posting a video of themselves singing lovey-dovey Usher lyrics. Fans were ecstatic, especially sicne the short clip hinted that they had rekindled their romance nearly a decade after they first broke up. Though they never publicly acknowledged their romance the first time around, it was clear there was something going on. During an appearance on VH1's "Behind the Music," Ashanti shared that she met her future beau at a 2003 Grammy nomination announcements event. She remembered that he asked her for an autograph, and she obliged his request, but later realized he might've been joking.

In 2005, the "Foolish" songstress told People that although she went on a date with Nelly, they weren't an official couple. However, in the following years, they made several public appearances together and collaborated on "Body On Me" in 2008. Still, Ashanti told People that year that their relationship was platonic, though she wasn't entirely opposed to being engaged to her "friend" someday. In 2009, an insider told the New York Daily News that the beloved couple had split up because Ashanti was ready to lock things down, but Nelly didn't share the same sentiment.

During a December 2010 RapUpTV interview, the "Just A Dream" singer confirmed the marriage wasn't on his mind and explained where he stood with Ashanti. "Right now we're friends, I'm married to my work," he claimed. "I'm married to getting things in a certain situation right now and she's married to getting things in a certain situation right now." We learned about Ashanti's perspective on the breakup a few years later since they got back together and seemingly called it quits in 2013 due to Nelly's alleged infidelity.