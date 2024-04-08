William & Kate Reportedly Fear Throne Succession Amid Family Health Struggles

Part of the royal family's purpose, according to The Royal Household website, is to have a sovereign that, "acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; [and] gives a sense of stability and continuity." With the inherent instability of having King Charles III in cancer treatment and out of the public eye for the most part, it makes sense that William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales would be feeling pressure to be the stable face of the royal family that people can look to. The unfortunate timing of Kate's illness has made it impossible for them do that, and despite calls for privacy, there's really no escape for the Wales family when it comes to global interest.

If things are busy and stressful for the family now, it's probably nothing compared to what it will be like when William is on the throne. All told, many signs indicate that William is not ready to be king right now. If for no other reason than that the current scrutiny that the family is under would be dramatically heightened and even more overwhelming if it were to happen while Kate is still in treatment and recovering. "William does a very good job putting on a smile and calm face in public, but it does bother him," a source told In Touch Weekly. "The feeling is that the current climate surrounding the monarchy has already cast a long shadow on his future as king."