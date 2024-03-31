Why Did King Charles Sit Apart From His Family At Easter? His Six-Word Quip To A Fan Explains It
Spectators were pleased to see King Charles attend the annual Easter Day church service on March 31, 2024. However, many inside the sanctuary noticed that he was seated separately from many members of the royal family. During the ceremony in the St. George's Chapel, Charles was only close to Queen Camilla, a very different arrangement from years prior. After the function concluded, the British leader and Camilla did not attend the post-service reception or family luncheon.
Since Buckingham announced Charles has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024, the King has limited his public interactions as he undergoes treatment. Though there has been speculation regarding the severity of his condition, with some sources even claiming Charles was battling pancreatic cancer, Easter served as his first significant sighting since the news. While he did take the time to shake hands and greet his supporters, who lent him well-wishes, it appears that Charles was distancing himself from others as a medical precaution.
Charles joked that he was following doctor's orders
As King Charles was interacting with people who gathered outside St. George's Chapel, he made light of the physician's advice that he'd been receiving. When one man expressed words of encouragement to Charles, he jokingly replied, "I have to obey my instructions" (via BBC). While he didn't expound on what these directives may be during the brief exchange, his ongoing treatment is likely what he was referring to.
Though Charles may have taken steps to ensure he maintained a healthy space on Easter, other royals elected not to attend the festivities altogether. Notably missing from the outing was Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The Princess of Wales has requested privacy as she undergoes chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis; thus, her absence from the Easter tradition was not a complete shock. As for Charles, it is unknown when and if he will attend additional upcoming royal affairs. However, onlookers who encountered Charles on the religious holiday noted that he appeared in good spirits, a promising sign that the King's health issues were improving.