Why Did King Charles Sit Apart From His Family At Easter? His Six-Word Quip To A Fan Explains It

Spectators were pleased to see King Charles attend the annual Easter Day church service on March 31, 2024. However, many inside the sanctuary noticed that he was seated separately from many members of the royal family. During the ceremony in the St. George's Chapel, Charles was only close to Queen Camilla, a very different arrangement from years prior. After the function concluded, the British leader and Camilla did not attend the post-service reception or family luncheon.

Since Buckingham announced Charles has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024, the King has limited his public interactions as he undergoes treatment. Though there has been speculation regarding the severity of his condition, with some sources even claiming Charles was battling pancreatic cancer, Easter served as his first significant sighting since the news. While he did take the time to shake hands and greet his supporters, who lent him well-wishes, it appears that Charles was distancing himself from others as a medical precaution.