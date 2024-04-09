Tragic Details About Clara Bow's Life

This article contains references to sexual assault.

Taylor Swift's announcement at the 2024 Grammys had many of her fans asking one question: "Who is Clara Bow?" When the "Anti-Hero" singer accepted her award for best pop vocal album, fans had no clue what was about to hit them. Not only did the pop star announce that her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" would be hitting shelves in April 2024, but she also promised she'd release more juicy details soon.

True to her word, the album's cover art and track list were soon making waves on the internet. With track titles like "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," speculation has run rampant that the album is heavily inspired by Swift's recent breakup with Joe Alwyn. However, one title — the last before the bonus tracks — still had some Swifties scratching their heads: "Clara Bow."

So who was she? If you had uttered the name 100 years ago, there would have been no confusion. The silent film star ruled over Hollywood in the 1920s and achieved fame and notoriety as Hollywood's first "It" girl. However, her life wasn't all glitz and glamour. While the champagne, money, and cars were most recently captured in the dark comedy "Babylon," in which Margot Robbie played a Bow-inspired character, the truth of the screen siren's life was much more tragic. Let's uncover some of the heartbreaks that haunted this pop culture icon.