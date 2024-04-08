Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Drama, Explained

Donald Trump was hit with a massive fine in a fraud verdict for the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He was being required to post nearly half a billion dollar bond while the case was under appeal to stop his assets being seized or his accounts frozen. However, his lawyers said he wouldn't be able to do so and that none of the many companies they'd approached to pay the bond had agreed to pay. An appeals court then ruled that the bond amount could be reduced to $175 million, which Trump said he could pay in cash. But some problems have come to light with this bond.

The bond was not posted by Trump alone — it was underwritten by Knight Specialty Insurance Company out of California, headed by billionaire Don Hankey. Before the bond amount was reduced, Hankey had reportedly said he would be willing to pay the full amount and had even talked to people around Trump about that possibility. If Trump's lawyers knew about the offer and didn't tell the court, that could be an ethics violation.

The bond was initially not accepted as it was missing required parts of the paperwork. However, those mistakes appear to have been corrected now, and the bond has been accepted. Yet and still, the drama continues.