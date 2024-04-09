What We Know About Hallmark Star Danica McKellar And Melissa Joan Hart's Friendship
Danica McKellar and Melissa Joan Hart have a lot in common. Both actors got their start on screen in the same year: 1985. Three years later, McKellar began a five-year starring role on "The Wonder Years." Meanwhile, from 1991 to 1994, Hart played Clarissa Darling in "Clarissa Explains It All," before she transitioned to multiple TV and movie appearances as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Although McKellar paused her acting career to earn a math degree, she decided to continue in the profession, and as an adult, has an impressive acting resume. Many of McKellar's numerous Hallmark movies are Christmas-themed. Likewise, Hart remains a committed actor, also with an interest in Christmas movies, the majority of which are with Lifetime.
Given their common ground, it's not surprising McKellar and Hart became friends. What is remarkable, however, is the timing of their relationship. In a March 25, 2024 Instagram post, McKellar captioned a photo of her and Hart, writing, "we didn't become friends until about two years ago — crazy, right?"
Even though the two actors haven't worked together on a TV or movie project, they have had the opportunity to work at conventions together, and it's possible that this could have been the spark for their friendship. In March 2023, McKellar posted an Instagram photo montage from '90s Con, which included shots of her and Hart, along with fellow '90s TV stars. Both Hart and McKellar were also participants at Christmas Con in December 2021, 2022, and 2023.
McKellar joined Hart for a chat on her podcast
In addition to appearing at the same conventions, Melissa Joan Hart asked her friend Danica McKellar to be a guest on the July 27, 2022 installment of her podcast, "What Women Binge." Hart noted that, long before she knew McKellar, she had the opportunity to work with McKellar's husband, Scott Sveslosky, in 1997 when he guest-starred on an episode of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Hart also informed the audience that while she and McKellar were doing the podcast, their kids were having fun together off camera.
McKellar's hour-long interview on Hart's podcast gave the two friends time to catch up outside of working at a '90s or Christmas Con. "Such a fun time with my good friend Melissa on her podcast!" McKellar shared on Instagram. Hart teased McKellar's appearance on her Instagram account as well, with McKellar making a mock-surprised face with one hand on a mysterious jar labeled "secrets."
Hart has lived in Nashville, Tennessee since 2020, and McKellar moved to the state in 2022. The decision was influenced by friendship, since McKellar's son requested the move because he missed some friends who had relocated there. While her family lives only an one hour away from Nashville, McKellar has admitted that she doesn't get to see Hart as often as she'd like. "Sometimes I think I don't make enough time for girlfriends, so this was awesome," McKellar wrote in her March 2024 Instagram post with Hart.
Hart and McKellar like to celebrate for a good cause
With their extensive experience acting in Christmas movies, it's only natural that Danica McKellar and Melissa Joan Hart would enjoy celebrating the holiday together. In December 2023, McKellar attended a Christmas party hosted by Hart. Both actors rocked festive Christmas headgear, with Hart wearing a shiny headpiece with baubles and candy canes, while McKellar wore a more understated tiny, sequined Santa hat. "Christmas and togetherness is so important," McKellar explained to Fox Digital that same month. "There's a lot of division in this world. ... I feel like Christmas brings us together ... remember what's really important, which is love and unity."
Previously, in November 2023, McKellar and Hart celebrated together for charity. They helped raise money for Alzheimer's research by participating in the "Dance Party to End ALZ." At the event, Hart noted that even though she doesn't work for Hallmark, McKellar and her fellow Hallmark stars have made a point to foster friendships with her at Christmas Cons. "[E]veryone is just so lovely and warm and supportive and inviting," Hart informed Southern Living.
The dance party was a 2000s-era costume celebration, and McKellar chose a color blocked red-and-purple strappy dress for the occasion. Hart also opted for a strappy dress with iridescent sequins. In a return to Hart's "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" days, she paired it with a super fuzzy hoodie that fans identified as hailing from Season 6 or 7 of the show. She and McKellar had fun dancing together at the fundraiser.