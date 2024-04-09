What We Know About Hallmark Star Danica McKellar And Melissa Joan Hart's Friendship

Danica McKellar and Melissa Joan Hart have a lot in common. Both actors got their start on screen in the same year: 1985. Three years later, McKellar began a five-year starring role on "The Wonder Years." Meanwhile, from 1991 to 1994, Hart played Clarissa Darling in "Clarissa Explains It All," before she transitioned to multiple TV and movie appearances as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Although McKellar paused her acting career to earn a math degree, she decided to continue in the profession, and as an adult, has an impressive acting resume. Many of McKellar's numerous Hallmark movies are Christmas-themed. Likewise, Hart remains a committed actor, also with an interest in Christmas movies, the majority of which are with Lifetime.

Given their common ground, it's not surprising McKellar and Hart became friends. What is remarkable, however, is the timing of their relationship. In a March 25, 2024 Instagram post, McKellar captioned a photo of her and Hart, writing, "we didn't become friends until about two years ago — crazy, right?"

Even though the two actors haven't worked together on a TV or movie project, they have had the opportunity to work at conventions together, and it's possible that this could have been the spark for their friendship. In March 2023, McKellar posted an Instagram photo montage from '90s Con, which included shots of her and Hart, along with fellow '90s TV stars. Both Hart and McKellar were also participants at Christmas Con in December 2021, 2022, and 2023.