Candace Owens Made Brutal Accusations About Nikki Haley And Her Husband
Candace Owens has opinions, and isn't afraid to share them. The conservative political commentator had her own podcast and YouTube show from 2021 through early 2024, and no topic or person seemed to escape her sometimes brutal commentary. On various episodes of her podcast, simly titled, "Candace Owens," she's called Ariana Grande a home-wrecker, mocked Madonna's dance moves, made her feelings about Taylor Swift extremely clear (she's not a fan), and criticized Prince Harry and wife Meghan's treatment of the royal family. She's also gone after religion, the LGBTQ+ community, any number of hot-button issues, and, of course, politics.
In February 2024, the target of Owens' cutting barbs was Nikki Haley, who was, at the time, running a campaign to become the Republican party's candidate for president of the United States. A former governor of South Carolina, Haley also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a position that earned her a place in Former President Donald Trump's cabinet. In 2018, she resigned from her ambassadorship, and in 2023, she threw her hat in the ring for president.
While campaigning in February 2024, Haley did an interview with Today. When she was asked about her loyalty to Former President Donald Trump, she responded by saying, "I'm not loyal to anyone. I don't do that." Owens took this comment and ran with it on the February 14 episode of her show, remarking, "Yes, we are very aware, Nikki Haley. Which is why you cheated on your husband multiple times..."
Owens declared Haley disloyal to her husband
When Candace Owens brutally accused Nikki Haley of cheating on her husband Michael Haley, she was referring to the infidelity claims that were originally brought to the surface in 2010, when the mom of two was running for governor of South Carolina. Haley was accused of having affairs with two different men between 2007-2008.
The former ambassador adamantly denied the claims, but in January 2024, when she was running for president, The Daily Mail brought the cheating rumors back to the forefront. The outlet published affidavits from both men swearing to their dalliances with Haley. Owens cited the legal documents during an episode of her show "Candace Owens," asserting, "People that were under oath testified that they were sleeping with Nikki Haley while her husband was deployed overseas serving the country. So no, ladies and gentlemen, she does not do loyalty."
Owens declared Haley to be "quite a despicable individual" for her extramarital activities, and it's not the first time she has been vocal about her dislike for the former governor. From the first moment she declared herself a candidate, Owens has regularly taken aim at Haley's political agenda and policies, and the woman herself.
Haley has been under fire from Owens on multiple occasions
When Nikki Haley announced her run for president in February 2023, Candace Owens stepped up to give her unfiltered opinion, posting a dedicated episode of "Candace Owens" two days later. Titled "Why I Won't Be Voting for Nikki Haley," the podcast host told the story of how she was at the same event as Haley, and thought the South Carolina native seemed too rehearsed; Owens later heard Haley would only answer pre-vetted questions. The commentator declared she wouldn't vote for a politician who wouldn't respond to a spontaneous question.
When Haley participated in a debate in November 2023, Owens had several points of criticism for her the following night on another episode of "Candace Owens." She thought Haley showed signs of becoming undone, and that some of her reactions seemed over the top. "She's not equipped emotionally to handle the position of President of the United States," she declared.
Owens had more opinions to share when Haley backed out of the presidential race in March 2024, celebrating with an episode that played several clips of Haley discussing various campaign issues, followed by biting and sarcastic commentary. Owens summed up by saying, "[Haley] didn't even understand that she was losing. She didn't know how the votes were working, or tabulating or being calculated. She thought she was winning the whole time. And that, my friends, is why I love her. I'm sorry Nikki Haley. Let's pour some out for our fallen homie."