Candace Owens Made Brutal Accusations About Nikki Haley And Her Husband

Candace Owens has opinions, and isn't afraid to share them. The conservative political commentator had her own podcast and YouTube show from 2021 through early 2024, and no topic or person seemed to escape her sometimes brutal commentary. On various episodes of her podcast, simly titled, "Candace Owens," she's called Ariana Grande a home-wrecker, mocked Madonna's dance moves, made her feelings about Taylor Swift extremely clear (she's not a fan), and criticized Prince Harry and wife Meghan's treatment of the royal family. She's also gone after religion, the LGBTQ+ community, any number of hot-button issues, and, of course, politics.

In February 2024, the target of Owens' cutting barbs was Nikki Haley, who was, at the time, running a campaign to become the Republican party's candidate for president of the United States. A former governor of South Carolina, Haley also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a position that earned her a place in Former President Donald Trump's cabinet. In 2018, she resigned from her ambassadorship, and in 2023, she threw her hat in the ring for president.

While campaigning in February 2024, Haley did an interview with Today. When she was asked about her loyalty to Former President Donald Trump, she responded by saying, "I'm not loyal to anyone. I don't do that." Owens took this comment and ran with it on the February 14 episode of her show, remarking, "Yes, we are very aware, Nikki Haley. Which is why you cheated on your husband multiple times..."