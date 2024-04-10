What To Know About Hallmark Star Lauren Alaina's Stint On American Idol

Hallmark fans will recognize Lauren Alaina from her debut on the network, "Roadhouse Romance," which had a personal impact on her family since her father, J.J. Suddeth, served in the Army — much like her onscreen character. The film world isn't how Alaina got her entertainment industry start, however. Before becoming a country music star and appearing in various movies, Alaina was on "American Idol" as a teenager. She became the runner-up in Season 10, placing just behind that season's winner, Scotty McCreery.

In 2020, Alaina was interviewed on the "Biscuits & Jam" podcast from Southern Living and discussed her time on the long-running reality competition show. The singer and actor was asked if she expected to win. Alaina denied that and said, "Well, actually I said from the time I was like six years old that I was gonna be on 'American Idol' and I always make jokes and I say that I 'rallied my troops' for years and years and years."

She called the experience "surreal," admitting it changed her life very fast. "I was so young and there were so many things happening and then I signed a record deal, and I started traveling, and I was doing concerts," Alaina noted, mentioning going on tour with Jason Aldean. The stunning Alaina also felt that being on "American Idol" was great preparation for her current career in the music industry. However, it wasn't all positive.